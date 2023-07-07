Ukraine's Army Commander-in-Chief visits Khortytsia and Tavriia groups of troops

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, and Chief of the General Staff, Serhii Shaptala, have visited the Khortytsia and Tavriia operational-strategic groups of troops.

Source: Zaluzhnyi on Facebook

Quote: "[We’ve] been working with the Chief of the General Staff, Serhii Shaptala, in the Khortytsia and Tavriia operational-strategic groups of troops. Thank you to everyone who defends our land."

Details: In the posted video, Zaluzhnyi also stated: "Everything is fine, everything will be fine, everything is going according to plan, guys – well done. We will win."

