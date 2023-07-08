All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


500 days of Russian invasion: Sandu thanks Ukrainians for peace in Moldova

European PravdaSaturday, 8 July 2023, 14:18

Moldovan President Maia Sandu addressed her country's citizens on Saturday on the occasion of 500 days of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda

Details: In her address, Sandu stressed that the Russian invasion led to deaths among innocent civilians, as well as war crimes, in particular in Bucha, Irpin, Hostomel, and Borodianka. Raped women and children were killed or maimed by bombs.

Advertisement:

Quote: "Those who were in power, women and men, took up arms and stood up for their country. Millions of mothers with children and the elderly were forced to leave their homes and hide in basements, metro stations or flee to other parts of Ukraine or other countries," she added.

"Thanks to the courage of the Ukrainian military and the resistance of the civilian population, we have peace in Moldova. We stand in solidarity with Ukraine and will do everything possible to be close to them," the Moldovan president stressed.

Details: Sandu stated that Moldova will continue to host Ukrainians, help transport Ukrainian products and help bring war criminals to justice.

Quote: "Ukraine will win. It can't be otherwise. Ukrainians are a people of peace, and we stand with them," she added, "Glory to Ukraine!"

Background: Earlier, an address on the occasion of 500 days since the beginning of a full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine was published by Mrs Bridget Ann Brink, US Ambassador to Ukraine. In particular, she stressed that the United States and its allies will continue to support Ukraine in achieving victory in the war.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: