All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


500 days of Russian invasion: Sandu thanks Ukrainians for peace in Moldova

European PravdaSaturday, 8 July 2023, 14:18

Moldovan President Maia Sandu addressed her country's citizens on Saturday on the occasion of 500 days of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda

Details: In her address, Sandu stressed that the Russian invasion led to deaths among innocent civilians, as well as war crimes, in particular in Bucha, Irpin, Hostomel, and Borodianka. Raped women and children were killed or maimed by bombs.

Quote: "Those who were in power, women and men, took up arms and stood up for their country. Millions of mothers with children and the elderly were forced to leave their homes and hide in basements, metro stations or flee to other parts of Ukraine or other countries," she added.

Advertisement:

"Thanks to the courage of the Ukrainian military and the resistance of the civilian population, we have peace in Moldova. We stand in solidarity with Ukraine and will do everything possible to be close to them," the Moldovan president stressed.

Details: Sandu stated that Moldova will continue to host Ukrainians, help transport Ukrainian products and help bring war criminals to justice.

Quote: "Ukraine will win. It can't be otherwise. Ukrainians are a people of peace, and we stand with them," she added, "Glory to Ukraine!"

Ukrainska Pravda is on Threads now

Background: Earlier, an address on the occasion of 500 days since the beginning of a full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine was published by Mrs Bridget Ann Brink, US Ambassador to Ukraine. In particular, she stressed that the United States and its allies will continue to support Ukraine in achieving victory in the war.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Sounds of explosions heard in Sumy

Ukraine changes its counteroffensive tactics after heavy equipment losses – NYT

Russia's Federal Security Service claims it prevented murder of propagandist Simonyan and Sobchak

updatedWagnerites in Belarus: Ukrainian border guards track movements of Russian mercenaries

South Korean President arrives in Kyiv on an unannounced visit

Large convoy of Wagner PMC fighters arrives in Belarus

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:31
Sounds of explosions heard in Sumy
23:17
Over 50 Russians found guilty of war crimes in Ukraine – Ukraine's Prosecutor General
22:54
UK Defence Secretary explains why he considers Russia grave threat in coming years
22:36
Air-raid warning issued on half of territory of Ukraine: cruise missile carriers take off
22:16
Explosion reported in Zaporizhzhia
21:35
Prigozhin's media group remains open, trolls remain active – FT
21:07
Lithuania provides Zelenskyy with 15-year-old but safe car at NATO summit
20:33
Society quickly mastered specifics of information flow during war – Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister
19:51
Suspects in alleged "assassination attempt" on Kremlin propagandist and TV presenter are arrested amid claims they were tortured
19:11
16 high-rise buildings, medical facility and educational institutions damaged in attack on Zaporizhzhia
All News
Advertisement: