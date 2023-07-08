500 days of Russian invasion: Sandu thanks Ukrainians for peace in Moldova

Moldovan President Maia Sandu addressed her country's citizens on Saturday on the occasion of 500 days of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda

Details: In her address, Sandu stressed that the Russian invasion led to deaths among innocent civilians, as well as war crimes, in particular in Bucha, Irpin, Hostomel, and Borodianka. Raped women and children were killed or maimed by bombs.

Quote: "Those who were in power, women and men, took up arms and stood up for their country. Millions of mothers with children and the elderly were forced to leave their homes and hide in basements, metro stations or flee to other parts of Ukraine or other countries," she added.

Advertisement:

"Thanks to the courage of the Ukrainian military and the resistance of the civilian population, we have peace in Moldova. We stand in solidarity with Ukraine and will do everything possible to be close to them," the Moldovan president stressed.

Details: Sandu stated that Moldova will continue to host Ukrainians, help transport Ukrainian products and help bring war criminals to justice.

Quote: "Ukraine will win. It can't be otherwise. Ukrainians are a people of peace, and we stand with them," she added, "Glory to Ukraine!"

Background: Earlier, an address on the occasion of 500 days since the beginning of a full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine was published by Mrs Bridget Ann Brink, US Ambassador to Ukraine. In particular, she stressed that the United States and its allies will continue to support Ukraine in achieving victory in the war.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!