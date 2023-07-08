Task of protecting the sky in Kyiv is almost solved, in progress in other cities – Defence Minister

Ukraine has almost solved the task of protecting the sky in the city of Kyiv and is working on strengthening air defence in Lviv, Kharkiv, Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia and Odesa.

Source: Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov in his Facebook post about the results of 500 days of the full-scale war

Quote: "I did not believe that the Russians would start to attack peaceful cities with missiles. Because this obviously contradicted their goal. Therefore, I perceive the reliable protection of our skies as a personal challenge.

In Kyiv, we have almost solved this task. In Lviv, Kharkiv, Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia, Odesa – not yet, but we are working."

Advertisement:

Details: Reznikov also said that Ukraine is fighting for the right to live freely and to determine the future "in a country that will spread its shoulders, enter a new space, and ensure justice".

"After the war, it will be a new Ukraine. Or there won't be any," he wrote.

The minister also noted that in terms of defence organisation, Ukraine "is still largely a Soviet state". "In-depth transformations are needed," he emphasised.

According to Reznikov, "many upheavals can await us in the near future".

"After all, we are not only fighting a cruel enemy. We are choosing our place in the world and our vision of victory. The big world is competition. It will be very difficult. There will be pressure, there will be losses and destruction. There will be disappointment and despair. This is normal, because the challenges are really big. We are moving upwards. Be sure – we will overcome everything, we will succeed in everything. We have real friends, that means a lot," said the minister.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!