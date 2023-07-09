All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia has not achieved a single goal in Ukraine in 500 days of war

Ukrainska PravdaSunday, 9 July 2023, 04:33
Russia has not achieved a single goal in Ukraine in 500 days of war

In the 500 days of its full-scale invasion, Russia has failed to achieve any of its planned goals in Ukraine.

Source: Institute for the Study of War (ISW)

Quote: "Five hundred days ago Russia launched an unprovoked war of conquest against Ukraine. The Russian military intended to take Kyiv within three days but failed to accomplish any of its intended objectives in Ukraine. 

Determined and skillful Ukrainian resistance has forced the culmination of multiple Russian offensives including the one aimed at Kyiv and has liberated Sumy and Chernihiv oblasts, as well as the parts of Kharkiv, Mykolaiv and Kherson oblasts that Russian forces had temporarily seized. 

Advertisement:

Ukrainian forces have secured and retained the initiative and are conducting counteroffensive operations along most of the frontline with Russian forces focused almost entirely on trying to hold on to the Ukrainian lands they still occupy."

Details: The ISW has noted that thanks to Western assistance, Ukraine has secured its independence, but it faces the critical task of liberating strategically important territories that are still under Russian control.

Background: Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, nearly 50,000 Ukrainian soldiers have received state awards, including 298 defenders of Ukraine who have been awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine.

Ukrainska Pravda is on Threads now

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Sounds of explosions heard in Sumy

Ukraine changes its counteroffensive tactics after heavy equipment losses – NYT

Russia's Federal Security Service claims it prevented murder of propagandist Simonyan and Sobchak

updatedWagnerites in Belarus: Ukrainian border guards track movements of Russian mercenaries

South Korean President arrives in Kyiv on an unannounced visit

Large convoy of Wagner PMC fighters arrives in Belarus

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:31
Sounds of explosions heard in Sumy
23:17
Over 50 Russians found guilty of war crimes in Ukraine – Ukraine's Prosecutor General
22:54
UK Defence Secretary explains why he considers Russia grave threat in coming years
22:36
Air-raid warning issued on half of territory of Ukraine: cruise missile carriers take off
22:16
Explosion reported in Zaporizhzhia
21:35
Prigozhin's media group remains open, trolls remain active – FT
21:07
Lithuania provides Zelenskyy with 15-year-old but safe car at NATO summit
20:33
Society quickly mastered specifics of information flow during war – Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister
19:51
Suspects in alleged "assassination attempt" on Kremlin propagandist and TV presenter are arrested amid claims they were tortured
19:11
16 high-rise buildings, medical facility and educational institutions damaged in attack on Zaporizhzhia
All News
Advertisement: