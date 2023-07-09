Russia has not achieved a single goal in Ukraine in 500 days of war

In the 500 days of its full-scale invasion, Russia has failed to achieve any of its planned goals in Ukraine.

Source: Institute for the Study of War (ISW)

Quote: "Five hundred days ago Russia launched an unprovoked war of conquest against Ukraine. The Russian military intended to take Kyiv within three days but failed to accomplish any of its intended objectives in Ukraine.

Determined and skillful Ukrainian resistance has forced the culmination of multiple Russian offensives including the one aimed at Kyiv and has liberated Sumy and Chernihiv oblasts, as well as the parts of Kharkiv, Mykolaiv and Kherson oblasts that Russian forces had temporarily seized.

Ukrainian forces have secured and retained the initiative and are conducting counteroffensive operations along most of the frontline with Russian forces focused almost entirely on trying to hold on to the Ukrainian lands they still occupy."

Details: The ISW has noted that thanks to Western assistance, Ukraine has secured its independence, but it faces the critical task of liberating strategically important territories that are still under Russian control.

Background: Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, nearly 50,000 Ukrainian soldiers have received state awards, including 298 defenders of Ukraine who have been awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine.

