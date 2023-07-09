All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy: 298 Ukrainians awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine in 500 days of war

Ukrainska PravdaSunday, 9 July 2023, 00:25
Zelenskyy: 298 Ukrainians awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine in 500 days of war
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Nearly 50,000 Ukrainian military personnel have received state awards since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, including 298 who have been awarded the title of the Hero of Ukraine.

Source: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a speech in Lviv, after arriving there from Türkiye, along with Azov Regiment commanders, on the evening of 8 July; Zelenskyy on Telegram

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Five hundred days of the full-scale war. During this time, thousands and thousands of our people [have shown the] strength, glory and courage of the Ukrainian people [in the fight for] our country.

Almost 50,000 of our people have been [presented with] state awards, [and] 298 Ukrainians have been awarded the highest title, the title of the Hero of Ukraine. I am proud of all of them, and grateful to each of them. We remember our heroes."

Advertisement:

Details: Zelenskyy read the names of over 270 Heroes of Ukraine, stressing that the names of some of the soldiers who have been awarded with this title, the highest state award in Ukraine, cannot be disclosed yet.

"We cannot name all the names now. We will be able to tell about some [of these] heroes only after our victory – their bravery is so special. But Ukraine will always be grateful to all of them," Zelenskyy said.

Ukrainska Pravda is on Threads now

He also said that many of the Heroes of Ukraine whose names he read out have been awarded the title posthumously.

Background:

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Sounds of explosions heard in Sumy

Ukraine changes its counteroffensive tactics after heavy equipment losses – NYT

Russia's Federal Security Service claims it prevented murder of propagandist Simonyan and Sobchak

updatedWagnerites in Belarus: Ukrainian border guards track movements of Russian mercenaries

South Korean President arrives in Kyiv on an unannounced visit

Large convoy of Wagner PMC fighters arrives in Belarus

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:31
Sounds of explosions heard in Sumy
23:17
Over 50 Russians found guilty of war crimes in Ukraine – Ukraine's Prosecutor General
22:54
UK Defence Secretary explains why he considers Russia grave threat in coming years
22:36
Air-raid warning issued on half of territory of Ukraine: cruise missile carriers take off
22:16
Explosion reported in Zaporizhzhia
21:35
Prigozhin's media group remains open, trolls remain active – FT
21:07
Lithuania provides Zelenskyy with 15-year-old but safe car at NATO summit
20:33
Society quickly mastered specifics of information flow during war – Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister
19:51
Suspects in alleged "assassination attempt" on Kremlin propagandist and TV presenter are arrested amid claims they were tortured
19:11
16 high-rise buildings, medical facility and educational institutions damaged in attack on Zaporizhzhia
All News
Advertisement: