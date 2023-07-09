Zelenskyy: 298 Ukrainians awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine in 500 days of war

Nearly 50,000 Ukrainian military personnel have received state awards since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, including 298 who have been awarded the title of the Hero of Ukraine.

Source: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a speech in Lviv, after arriving there from Türkiye, along with Azov Regiment commanders, on the evening of 8 July; Zelenskyy on Telegram

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Five hundred days of the full-scale war. During this time, thousands and thousands of our people [have shown the] strength, glory and courage of the Ukrainian people [in the fight for] our country.

Almost 50,000 of our people have been [presented with] state awards, [and] 298 Ukrainians have been awarded the highest title, the title of the Hero of Ukraine. I am proud of all of them, and grateful to each of them. We remember our heroes."

Details: Zelenskyy read the names of over 270 Heroes of Ukraine, stressing that the names of some of the soldiers who have been awarded with this title, the highest state award in Ukraine, cannot be disclosed yet.

"We cannot name all the names now. We will be able to tell about some [of these] heroes only after our victory – their bravery is so special. But Ukraine will always be grateful to all of them," Zelenskyy said.

He also said that many of the Heroes of Ukraine whose names he read out have been awarded the title posthumously.

Background:

On Saturday evening, Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Lviv together with the commanders who defended Azovstal Iron and Steel Works, whom he brought back from Türkiye.

Zelenskyy appointed combat officer Oleksii Pivnenko as Commander of the National Guard.

