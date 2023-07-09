All Sections
Death toll of Russian attack on Lyman on 8 July rises

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 9 July 2023, 08:55
LYMAN, 8 JULY, PHOTO BY DONETSK OBLAST MILITARY ADMINISTRATION

Ukrainian authorities have reported that the death toll from the Russian attack on the city of Lyman in Donetsk Oblast on 8 July, where they used multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS), has risen to nine.

Source: Pavlo Kyrylenko, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: Twelve people have been listed as injured (13 were reported on 8 July).

On top of the nine people killed in Lyman, one more was injured and killed in the city of Avdiivka over the past 24 hours.

Previously: Russian forces attacked Lyman in Donetsk Oblast using MLRS on the morning of 8 July, with at least 8 people reported killed and 13 injured.

Subjects: Donetsk region
