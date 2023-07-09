All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Certain gains on southern flank near Bakhmut – Ukraine's Deputy Minister of Defence

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 9 July 2023, 21:16
Certain gains on southern flank near Bakhmut – Ukraine's Deputy Minister of Defence

On Sunday 9 July, the situation on the eastern and southern fronts near Bakhmut did not undergo significant changes, but there is some progress on the southern flank.

Source: Hanna Maliar, Deputy Minister of Defence of Ukraine, on Telegram

Quote: "Today, on the eastern and southern fronts, the situation has not undergone any significant changes."

Advertisement:

Details: In the east, intense battles continue on all fronts of the Russian offensive (Avdiivka, Marinka, Kupiansk and Lyman), without any positions changed.

"On the Bakhmut front, the enemy is on the defensive. On the southern flank there is a certain advance of our troops. On the northern flank, the battles continue without any changes in positions held," said Maliar.

In the country's south, intense battles continue on the fronts where Ukraine’s forces continue their offensive – mostly near Melitopol and Berdyansk.

"The process of consolidation on the reconquered areas continues. Our troops carry out aerial reconnaissance of the terrain, are engaged in clearing the terrain and inflict fire damage with artillery on the identified enemy targets, carry out counterbattery measures, in readiness for the continuation of offensive operations. The active work of the Defence Forces on the Tavriia front continues," the report said.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: