Certain gains on southern flank near Bakhmut – Ukraine's Deputy Minister of Defence

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 9 July 2023, 21:16
On Sunday 9 July, the situation on the eastern and southern fronts near Bakhmut did not undergo significant changes, but there is some progress on the southern flank.

Source: Hanna Maliar, Deputy Minister of Defence of Ukraine, on Telegram

Quote: "Today, on the eastern and southern fronts, the situation has not undergone any significant changes."

Details: In the east, intense battles continue on all fronts of the Russian offensive (Avdiivka, Marinka, Kupiansk and Lyman), without any positions changed.

"On the Bakhmut front, the enemy is on the defensive. On the southern flank there is a certain advance of our troops. On the northern flank, the battles continue without any changes in positions held," said Maliar.

In the country's south, intense battles continue on the fronts where Ukraine’s forces continue their offensive – mostly near Melitopol and Berdyansk.

"The process of consolidation on the reconquered areas continues. Our troops carry out aerial reconnaissance of the terrain, are engaged in clearing the terrain and inflict fire damage with artillery on the identified enemy targets, carry out counterbattery measures, in readiness for the continuation of offensive operations. The active work of the Defence Forces on the Tavriia front continues," the report said.

