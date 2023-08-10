Russians attack Sumy Oblast 15 times over past day

Russian occupiers fired on Sumy Oblast 15 times on 9 August.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration on Facebook

Details: The Russians fired mortars on Krasnopillia hromada, causing 12 explosions [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.].

The Russians used grenade launchers (19 explosions) and mortars (5 explosions) to attack Velyka Pysarivka hromada. In addition, they fired from artillery (four explosions).

The Russians dropped nine bombs on the territory of Nova Sloboda hromada.

The Russians fired at Bilopillia hromada from grenade launchers (17 explosions) and mortars (8 explosions).

A grenade launcher attack (15 explosions) was recorded in Seredyna-Buda hromada.

There were no casualties or damage to civilian infrastructure.

