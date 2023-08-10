Organiser of Megamarch in traditional Ukrainian clothing dies in war

Combat medic Andrii Babinskyi died on the Zaporizhzhia front on 8 August. Before the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine he was an activist and organiser of Meramarch in Vyshyvnkas [traditional Ukrainian embroidered shirt – ed.].

Andrii Savchuk, Babinskyi’s friend, reported about his demise.

Savchuk said that Andrii worked as a biochemist, but was an inspired artist at heart.

Babinskyi graduated from the National Aviation University in Kyiv. He actively participated in the Revolution of Dignity [fierce protests at the end of the Euromaidan protests in Ukraine in February 2014 – ed.].

Andrii Babinskyi. Archive photo

Since 2013 he had worked as a junior researcher at the Institute of Biochemistry of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine. He researched antitumor effects of Vitamin E (tocopherol).

In 2019-2020, Babinskyi went to Denmark to try his hand in the agricultural business sector. Later he came back to Ukraine and managed a private business.

After the beginning of the Russian full-scale invasion of Ukraine Babinskyi defended Ukraine in the Territorial Defence Forces. He trained to be a combat medic, fought in Kharkiv Oblast and near the city of Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast, participated in the counteroffensive on the Zaporizhzhia front.

"Andrii was an incredible and gifted person. A reliable friend, always funny, sincere, easy-going, determined. In 2008 he managed to turn Megamach in vyshyvankas from a small gathering of a few people into a massive and significant international event which reached thousands of people.

Andrii loved and was good at audiovisual art, mainly music. He sang beautifully, played musical instruments, and took pictures on film. He was also a great cook and a skilled narrator," Andrii Savchuk recalls.

Andrii had an artistic personality

On 8 August Andrii’s life was cut short: he came under a cluster munition attack of Russian artillery.

The farewell ceremony will be held on 11 August 2023 in his home settlement in Chernivtsi Oblast in Ukraine. The ceremony will start at 9:00.

