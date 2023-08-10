"They were raising funds for Ukrainian Army at their performances": Two musicians killed by Russian forces during missile attack on Zaporizhzhia

Three people were killed as a result of a missile strike by the Russian forces on a residential area in Zaporizhzhia on 9 August. Among them are two friends and musicians, Svitlana Siemieikina and Kristina Spitsyna.

The girls were united by the Similar girls duo, their friend Viktoriia Knysh said on the Facebook page of the Matviiivka rural centre of culture and leisure.

"They played at all our holidays and gave us an electric and good mood," the message says.

In her comment to Ukrainska Pravda. Life, Viktoriia Knysh said that the girls founded the band after the beginning of the Russian full-scale invasion.

Advertisement:

Svitlana Siemieikina (left) and Kristina Spitsyna. Photo by Viktoriia Knysh

Svitlana and Kristina met at a concert for Ukrainian servicemen, where they both performed.

"They've been like sisters ever since. Almost every evening, they performed in cafes, restaurants, at events or in the open air. Almost all the songs were dedicated to defenders and events in Ukraine," Viktoriia said.

Переглянути цей допис в Instagram Допис, поширений Однакові дівчата✨ (@similar.girls)

Olena Fesenko, Director of the Vsesvit Supporting Educational Institution of the Matviivka Village Council, said that the girls – 18-year-old Svitlana Siemieikina and 21-year-old Kristina Spitsyna – graduated from the Matviivka music school.

According to Fesenko, the young musicians had only one goal: to raise as much money as possible for the Ukrainian army.

"Svitlana played the bass guitar, and Kristina sang from the first grade, dreaming of being a singer. She participated in rural concerts and district and regional competitions. There were good, funny and kind girls," Olena said in her comment to Ukrainska Pravda. Life.

According to the director, Svitlana died right after the missile attack by the Russian Federation, while doctors were fighting to save Kristina’s life. She died in intensive care at 5:00 on 10 August.

Olena Fesenko added that Kristina is from a large family; the girl's dad serves in the Ukrainian National Guard.

On 28 June, a video with the girls was published on the social media account of the 23rd Separate Brigade of the Khortytsia Public Order Brigade of the National Guard.

In the video, the girls thanked their parents who serve in the brigade and performed the Ukrainian folk song "Zasynaie chornyi lis" [The Black Forest Falls Asleep - ed.].

Earlier, we reported on the couple of internally displaced persons (IDPs) from Bakhmut who were killed in Odesa in a Russian attack on the night of 9 June when a drone hit a high-rise building.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!