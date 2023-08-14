Several missiles fly toward Odesa

Ukraine’s Air Force reported that the Russian invaders launched a group of missiles toward the city of Odesa on the night of 13-14 August.

Source: Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram

Quote: "Attention! A group of missiles [heading] toward Odesa. Go to the shelter right now!"

Details: Previously, the Air Force warned that Russian forces launched attack drones toward Odesa.

An air-raid warning is ongoing in Odesa Oblast.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!