Several missiles fly toward Odesa

Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 14 August 2023, 02:05
Several missiles fly toward Odesa
STOCK PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Ukraine’s Air Force reported that the Russian invaders launched a group of missiles toward the city of Odesa on the night of 13-14 August.

Source: Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram

Quote: "Attention! A group of missiles [heading] toward Odesa. Go to the shelter right now!"

Details: Previously, the Air Force warned that Russian forces launched attack drones toward Odesa.

An air-raid warning is ongoing in Odesa Oblast.  

