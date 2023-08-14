All Sections
Russian forces attack Odesa with Shahed drones, air defence responding

Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 14 August 2023, 01:33
Russian forces attack Odesa with Shahed drones, air defence responding
Russian forces launched Shahed attack drones toward Odesa on the night of 13-14 August, and the air defence forces are operating.

Source: Air Force; Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration; Serhii Bratchuk, Head of the Public Council at the Odesa Oblast Military Administration; Suspilne (Ukraine's public broadcaster)

Details: At around 01:10, Ukraine’s Air Force reported that the Shaheds were launched toward Odesa.

Oleh Kiper clarified that they previously knew about four groups of attack drones: three flying toward Odesa, and one toward Pivdenne.

Later, Suspilne reported that several explosions had rang out in Odesa.

"The combat operation of the Air Defence Forces and other units is underway," Bratchuk said.

An air-raid warning is ongoing in Odesa Oblast. 

