All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Defence of Black Sea is strategic priority for NATO – Bulgarian Defence Minister

European PravdaMonday, 14 August 2023, 08:07

Bulgarian Defence Minister Todor Tagarev has said that NATO's Strategic Concept defines the protection of the Black Sea as a priority.

Source: Tagarev, in a speech to the cadets of the Nikola Vaptsarov Naval Academy in Varna, as reported by Evropeiska Pravda, citing the press service of the Bulgarian Ministry of Defence

Details: Tagarev noted that in recent years, the Black Sea basin has witnessed the first large-scale war in Europe in 78 years.

He added that the number of provocations against NATO member states in the Black Sea has recently increased.

Advertisement:

"Due to the changing situation, NATO has made the defence of the Black Sea a priority in its Strategic Concept. The Black Sea is extremely important for security, as well as for the economy, transport and environment of all Allies in the area," said the Bulgarian Defence Minister.

He added that it greatly enhances the role and responsibility of the Bulgarian Navy and requires serious investment for its accelerated modernisation and close integration and cooperation with the armed forces of other member states of NATO.

In April, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that like the Baltic Sea, the Black Sea should become a NATO sea.

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine agrees to a "hybrid tribunal" for Russia, albeit with nuances

Alexei Navalny's associates show Putin's superyacht, which avoided arrest and bypassed sanctions

Ukraine confiscates property of Belarusian Defence Ministry

Erdoğan to go to Russia for meeting with Putin

Ukraine will liberate Crimea by military means if Russia does withdraw from it – Security Council Secretary

Security guarantees: Luxembourg joins G7 declaration on Ukraine

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:26
Czechia seizes assets of Russian Tactical Missiles Corporation CEO
23:11
Danish filmmaker Lars von Trier speaks up in support of Russians: "Russian lives matter also"
22:57
photoDutch Defence Minister brings F-16 model to Ukraine
22:19
photoRussians attack Donetsk Oblast with artillery in evening, killing three
21:58
Ukrainians disperse forces during counteroffensive, change of tactic needed – NYT
20:55
Ukraine agrees to a "hybrid tribunal" for Russia, albeit with nuances
20:41
Zelenskyy on results of his visits: There will be planes, additional armoured vehicles, air defences will be strengthened
20:25
Russians use Chinese vehicles to build defensive lines in occupied territories – WSJ
20:17
War is dynamic, Ukraine continues to reclaim territories – White House
20:17
Ukrainians oppose any concessions to Russia, especially regarding territories – survey
All News
Advertisement: