Defence of Black Sea is strategic priority for NATO – Bulgarian Defence Minister

Bulgarian Defence Minister Todor Tagarev has said that NATO's Strategic Concept defines the protection of the Black Sea as a priority.

Source: Tagarev, in a speech to the cadets of the Nikola Vaptsarov Naval Academy in Varna, as reported by Evropeiska Pravda, citing the press service of the Bulgarian Ministry of Defence

Details: Tagarev noted that in recent years, the Black Sea basin has witnessed the first large-scale war in Europe in 78 years.

He added that the number of provocations against NATO member states in the Black Sea has recently increased.

"Due to the changing situation, NATO has made the defence of the Black Sea a priority in its Strategic Concept. The Black Sea is extremely important for security, as well as for the economy, transport and environment of all Allies in the area," said the Bulgarian Defence Minister.

He added that it greatly enhances the role and responsibility of the Bulgarian Navy and requires serious investment for its accelerated modernisation and close integration and cooperation with the armed forces of other member states of NATO.

In April, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that like the Baltic Sea, the Black Sea should become a NATO sea.

