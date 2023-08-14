Greece negotiates joint production of ammunition for Ukraine and EU

The Greek arms manufacturing company Hellenic Defence Systems is in talks with international ammunition manufacturers to participate in a programme to produce 155mm shells to support Ukraine and replenish EU stockpiles.

Source: Greek newspaper Kathimerini with reference to sources in the company, as reported by European Pravda

Details: As Kathimerini’s source said, the negotiations are taking place in absolute secrecy and are at a fairly "mature" stage. Their results are expected in the near future, as the contracting period ends on 30 September.

It is stated that a closed meeting was held in Brussels on 10 May with representatives of the largest EU defence companies.

During the meeting, Josep Borrell, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, asked the participants to convey to national governments the initiative to rapidly produce one million shells for Ukraine by next spring, as well as the need to create a European stockpile of large-calibre ammunition.

At the same time, Kathimerini noted that Hellenic Defence Systems is currently unable to produce all the ammunition on its own.

Sources said that the company has the technical capability to take over the last stage of the production chain, which includes equipment, assembly and packaging of ammunition.

The company is currently looking for partners for the first stage, which includes the manufacture of the case, charge and other necessary materials for the munition.

Background: In the spring, EU member states pledged to increase supplies of artillery shells to Ukraine as Ukrainian forces faced a shortage of much-needed ammunition.

The countries agreed on a €2 billion plan to supply ammunition from their stockpiles and place joint orders for the production of shells. The goal was to transfer one million rounds of ammunition to Ukraine within 12 months.

In July, the EU launched a plan to expand the production of ammunition and missiles in response to the need to replenish its stockpiles.

