Crimean invaders want to toughen penalties for posting photos and videos of air defence systems responding

The so-called "authorities" of temporarily occupied Crimea are initiating tougher penalties at federal level for sharing footage of military facilities, air defence systems and the results of Ukrainian strikes on the Russian invaders on the peninsula.

Source: Sergey Aksyonov, collaborator and so-called Head of Crimea, on Telegram

Quote from the collaborator: "Crimea will initiate amendments to the legislation at federal level to increase liability for the spread of photos and videos of the location and operation of military and strategic facilities, air defence and other defence systems in the public domain, on various Internet resources, on social media, in chats and messenger apps; the same goes for the results of terrorist attacks committed by the Kyiv regime."

Details: Aksyonov called people who publish such photos and videos "conscious or unwitting accomplices of the enemy, regardless of their motives".

Background:

On 12 August, the Russians reported an "attempt of attack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the Crimean bridge", and a photo of white and black smoke was posted online.

In the afternoon of 12 August, explosions were heard near the Kerch Bridge for the second time in a day.

Later, sources in the Security Service of Ukraine reported that on the night of 12 August, 17 Ukrainian drones attacked a logistics base of Russian troops near Yevpatoria in occupied Crimea, resulting in dozens of Russians being killed or wounded, early reports said.

