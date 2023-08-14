All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Fake representative of Defence Ministry extorts money for "help" in releasing soldier from captivity

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 14 August 2023, 11:33
Fake representative of Defence Ministry extorts money for help in releasing soldier from captivity
PHOTO: PROSECUTOR’S OFFICE

Ukraine's law enforcement officers exposed the criminal who defrauded the family of a prisoner of war for almost UAH 150,000 (approximately US$4,000)

Source: Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office; Kyiv Police

Details: A 34-year-old native of Chernihiv Oblast, who lived in Kyiv Oblast, posing as an employee of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, engaged in the exchange of prisoners of war, offered a woman her help in establishing the location of her husband, a prisoner of war, for a reward.

She also promised assistance in adding the lady's husband to the list of prisoners of war for exchange as soon as possible.

Advertisement:

In May-June 2023, the victim of fraud transferred money to the fraudster six times, with the total sum amounting to UAH 150,000. After that, the suspect stopped contacting her and spent the money on her own needs.

Currently, the perpetrator has been served with a notice of suspicion of taking possession of someone else's property by repeatedly committing a fraud.

It also turned out that the woman had previously been charged with theft.

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

She was sentenced to seven years of imprisonment with confiscation of property (the court verdict has not yet taken effect).

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine agrees to a "hybrid tribunal" for Russia, albeit with nuances

Alexei Navalny's associates show Putin's superyacht, which avoided arrest and bypassed sanctions

Ukraine confiscates property of Belarusian Defence Ministry

Erdoğan to go to Russia for meeting with Putin

Ukraine will liberate Crimea by military means if Russia does withdraw from it – Security Council Secretary

Security guarantees: Luxembourg joins G7 declaration on Ukraine

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:26
Czechia seizes assets of Russian Tactical Missiles Corporation CEO
23:11
Danish filmmaker Lars von Trier speaks up in support of Russians: "Russian lives matter also"
22:57
photoDutch Defence Minister brings F-16 model to Ukraine
22:19
photoRussians attack Donetsk Oblast with artillery in evening, killing three
21:58
Ukrainians disperse forces during counteroffensive, change of tactic needed – NYT
20:55
Ukraine agrees to a "hybrid tribunal" for Russia, albeit with nuances
20:41
Zelenskyy on results of his visits: There will be planes, additional armoured vehicles, air defences will be strengthened
20:25
Russians use Chinese vehicles to build defensive lines in occupied territories – WSJ
20:17
War is dynamic, Ukraine continues to reclaim territories – White House
20:17
Ukrainians oppose any concessions to Russia, especially regarding territories – survey
All News
Advertisement: