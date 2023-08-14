All Sections
Fake representative of Defence Ministry extorts money for "help" in releasing soldier from captivity

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 14 August 2023, 11:33
Fake representative of Defence Ministry extorts money for help in releasing soldier from captivity
PHOTO: PROSECUTOR’S OFFICE

Ukraine's law enforcement officers exposed the criminal who defrauded the family of a prisoner of war for almost UAH 150,000 (approximately US$4,000)

Source: Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office; Kyiv Police

Details: A 34-year-old native of Chernihiv Oblast, who lived in Kyiv Oblast, posing as an employee of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, engaged in the exchange of prisoners of war, offered a woman her help in establishing the location of her husband, a prisoner of war, for a reward.

She also promised assistance in adding the lady's husband to the list of prisoners of war for exchange as soon as possible.

In May-June 2023, the victim of fraud transferred money to the fraudster six times, with the total sum amounting to UAH 150,000. After that, the suspect stopped contacting her and spent the money on her own needs.

Currently, the perpetrator has been served with a notice of suspicion of taking possession of someone else's property by repeatedly committing a fraud.

It also turned out that the woman had previously been charged with theft.

She was sentenced to seven years of imprisonment with confiscation of property (the court verdict has not yet taken effect).

