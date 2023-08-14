Mayor's adviser reports rise in mortality in Mariupol

Patients in temporarily occupied Mariupol are being discharged from hospital to die at home. Meanwhile, the death rate in the city is increasing.

Source: Petro Andriushchenko, adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, in an interview with Hromadske Radio

Andriushchenko says that insulin is in short supply in the city, so the situation is extremely difficult.

"And this is a very widespread practice – people are not allowed to die in hospital. That is, they [the Russian doctors] will give them something [medicine – ed.], and then, when they realise the situation is not going to improve, they send them home and the people die at home," Andriushchenko says.

The mayor's adviser maintains that the death rate in the city is steadily rising. About 400 people die in the city every week, he says.

Mariupol in 2022

"A year ago, after the occupation and destruction of the city, when there was still no water or electricity, the death rate was approximately 250 people per week. This is despite the fact that the hospital seems to be working and there seem to be ambulances. In general, this situation is indicative of the lack of doctors," the mayor's adviser says.

Andriushchenko says there is only one intensive care unit in the city - in Hospital No. 2.

"As far as medical care in Mariupol is concerned, the only real possibility in this city is to die, and that's basically it. They have allegedly opened three hospitals in the city's districts, but you can't call them hospitals because there are no inpatients," the mayor's adviser says.

Background: The Russians in temporarily occupied Mariupol have begun to carry out checks on Ukrainian children for "loyalty to Ukraine".

