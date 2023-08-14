It is Russia that must worry about Ukraine's Independence Day, not Ukraine – Ukraine's Defence Intelligence

Vadym Skibitskyi, representative of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, has stated that Russia may resort to another missile attack on Independence Day of Ukraine on 24 August, but it is Russians who must be worried on that day.

Source: Press service of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine; Skibitskyi in an interview for Obozrevatel.com

Quote: "On Independence Day of Ukraine, aggressive Russia may resort to another act of missile terror. It may happen the day before the holiday or after it. Or it could last for several days and several waves.. I don’t think it will take any of the Ukrainians by surprise…

It is not the residents of the Ukrainian cities but Russians who must worry before the Independence Day of our state, just like on any other day because as long as the Russian occupiers are in our land, Russia will not live in peace and quiet."

Advertisement:

Details: Skibitskyi called upon Ukrainians to take bomb shelters in case the air-raid siren is activated.

He added that Independence Day of Ukraine is the main state holiday. Many generations of Ukrainians fought for sovereignty, and this value motivates modern-day fighters for freedom and the liberation of Ukraine to continue working with determination and creativity.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!