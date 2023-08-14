All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


It is Russia that must worry about Ukraine's Independence Day, not Ukraine – Ukraine's Defence Intelligence

Alona MazurenkoMonday, 14 August 2023, 15:34
It is Russia that must worry about Ukraine's Independence Day, not Ukraine – Ukraine's Defence Intelligence
Vadym Skibitskyi, photo from the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine

Vadym Skibitskyi, representative of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, has stated that Russia may resort to another missile attack on Independence Day of Ukraine on 24 August, but it is Russians who must be worried on that day.

Source: Press service of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine; Skibitskyi in an interview for Obozrevatel.com

Quote: "On Independence Day of Ukraine, aggressive Russia may resort to another act of missile terror. It may happen the day before the holiday or after it. Or it could last for several days and several waves.. I don’t think it will take any of the Ukrainians by surprise…

It is not the residents of the Ukrainian cities but Russians who must worry before the Independence Day of our state, just like on any other day because as long as the Russian occupiers are in our land, Russia will not live in peace and quiet."

Advertisement:

Details: Skibitskyi called upon Ukrainians to take bomb shelters in case the air-raid siren is activated.

He added that Independence Day of Ukraine is the main state holiday. Many generations of Ukrainians fought for sovereignty, and this value motivates modern-day fighters for freedom and the liberation of Ukraine to continue working with determination and creativity.  

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Advertisement:

Ukraine agrees to a "hybrid tribunal" for Russia, albeit with nuances

Alexei Navalny's associates show Putin's superyacht, which avoided arrest and bypassed sanctions

Ukraine confiscates property of Belarusian Defence Ministry

Erdoğan to go to Russia for meeting with Putin

Ukraine will liberate Crimea by military means if Russia does withdraw from it – Security Council Secretary

Security guarantees: Luxembourg joins G7 declaration on Ukraine

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:26
Czechia seizes assets of Russian Tactical Missiles Corporation CEO
23:11
Danish filmmaker Lars von Trier speaks up in support of Russians: "Russian lives matter also"
22:57
photoDutch Defence Minister brings F-16 model to Ukraine
22:19
photoRussians attack Donetsk Oblast with artillery in evening, killing three
21:58
Ukrainians disperse forces during counteroffensive, change of tactic needed – NYT
20:55
Ukraine agrees to a "hybrid tribunal" for Russia, albeit with nuances
20:41
Zelenskyy on results of his visits: There will be planes, additional armoured vehicles, air defences will be strengthened
20:25
Russians use Chinese vehicles to build defensive lines in occupied territories – WSJ
20:17
War is dynamic, Ukraine continues to reclaim territories – White House
20:17
Ukrainians oppose any concessions to Russia, especially regarding territories – survey
All News
Advertisement: