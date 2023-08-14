Ukraine to compete at 2024 Olympics even with Russian athletes under neutral flag

Ukraine is ready to take part in the Olympic Games in Paris next summer, even if athletes from Russia and Belarus compete under a neutral flag.

Source: Vadym Huttsait, Head of the National Olympic Committee, in an interview with Kyodo News

Details: Earlier, Ukraine considered withdrawing from the Olympic Games if Russian and Belarusian athletes were allowed to compete even under a neutral flag.

In January, the International Olympic Committee said it would consider allowing Russian and Belarusian athletes to return to international competition under certain conditions, including competing as neutral athletes.

However, Huttsait said that Ukraine is ready to participate in the Olympic Games in Paris next summer, even if there are athletes from Russia and Belarus under a neutral flag.

Quotes from Huttsait: "We do not pay attention to these athletes, because for us it is not clear at all who these athletes are, because [they are] under a neutral flag."

"Our athletes need to be at the Olympics. Our flag will be at the opening ceremony, at the competitions, our athletes will represent our state so that everyone in the world will see that Ukraine is, was and will be."

"If the Russian federation and the Belarusian federation will participate under their own flag – we will not participate in this Olympics."

Details: Huttsait added that since the start of the full-scale war in February 2022, 340 Ukrainian athletes and coaches have been killed and 343 sports facilities have been partially or completely destroyed.

Quote from Huttsait: "Our athletes cannot prepare in peace. It is difficult psychologically...there is no athlete who has not each of the athletes killed or friends, or relatives, or parents, or members of their team."

Background:

The International Olympic Committee has not sent invitations to Russia and Belarus to participate in the 2024 Olympics.

The Mayor of Paris does not want Russian athletes to participate in the 2024 Olympic Games.

