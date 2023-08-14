Slovenian Foreign Minister appreciates Ukraine's support: It came to help despite the war

Tanja Fajon, Foreign Minister of Slovenia, has visited the locations where Ukrainian rescue workers came to help after the floods.

Source: This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, European Pravda writes.

Details: Fajon visited the riverbed of Savinja where Ukrainian emergency workers are operating. They have to change the direction of the channel, and then they will be engaged in shore fortification from the side of the settlement, where there are residential buildings.

Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Quote: "The country, which is in a very difficult situation, found an opportunity to come to help, for which Slovenia is very grateful to Ukraine," Fajon said.

Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Since the beginning of the operation in Slovenia, the rescue workers of the joint unit of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine have cleared and broadened 410 metres of the Savinja riverbed, built a 60-metre dam and strengthened 120 metres of the bank, the agency said.

The rescue workers also organised the transportation of large-sized military engineering equipment to the emergency recovery area by two tractors of the Ukrainian State Emergency Service.

In addition, assistance in dismantling a destroyed house located in the channel of the Savinja River was provided to local residents.

Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Recent heavy rains have caused significant damage in Slovenia, causing at least seven major and regional bridges to collapse and affecting roads and energy infrastructure. Thousands of people had to leave their homes, many were evacuated by helicopters and boats, there were victims.

According to the authorities, this is the worst flood situation in Slovenia in recent history, affecting two thirds of the country's territory.

A total of 51 Ukrainian rescue workers and 19 units of equipment started recovery work in Slovenia on 12 August.

Robert Golob, the Prime Minister of Slovenia, personally met the Ukrainian rescue team which arrived to provide assistance.

