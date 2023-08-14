All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Slovenian Foreign Minister appreciates Ukraine's support: It came to help despite the war

European PravdaMonday, 14 August 2023, 21:40

Tanja Fajon, Foreign Minister of Slovenia, has visited the locations where Ukrainian rescue workers came to help after the floods.

Source: This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, European Pravda writes.

Details: Fajon visited the riverbed of Savinja where Ukrainian emergency workers are operating. They have to change the direction of the channel, and then they will be engaged in shore fortification from the side of the settlement, where there are residential buildings.

а
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Quote: "The country, which is in a very difficult situation, found an opportunity to come to help, for which Slovenia is very grateful to Ukraine," Fajon said.

а
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Since the beginning of the operation in Slovenia, the rescue workers of the joint unit of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine have cleared and broadened 410 metres of the Savinja riverbed, built a 60-metre dam and strengthened 120 metres of the bank, the agency said.

The rescue workers also organised the transportation of large-sized military engineering equipment to the emergency recovery area by two tractors of the Ukrainian State Emergency Service.

In addition, assistance in dismantling a destroyed house located in the channel of the Savinja River was provided to local residents.

аа
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Recent heavy rains have caused significant damage in Slovenia, causing at least seven major and regional bridges to collapse and affecting roads and energy infrastructure. Thousands of people had to leave their homes, many were evacuated by helicopters and boats, there were victims.

According to the authorities, this is the worst flood situation in Slovenia in recent history, affecting two thirds of the country's territory.

A total of 51 Ukrainian rescue workers and 19 units of equipment started recovery work in Slovenia on 12 August.

Robert Golob, the Prime Minister of Slovenia, personally met the Ukrainian rescue team which arrived to provide assistance.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: