Explosions rock Khmelnytskyi Oblast, air defence responding
Tuesday, 15 August 2023, 04:55
Serhii Tiurin, First Deputy Head of Khmelnytskyi Oblast Military Administration, has reported explosions and that the air defence system was in operation in the oblast.
Source: Khmelnytskyi Oblast Military Administration citing Tiurin
Quote: "Explosions are heard in the Khmelnytskyi Oblast.
The air defence forces are responding."
