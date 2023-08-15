Explosions rock Khmelnytskyi Oblast, air defence responding

Serhii Tiurin, First Deputy Head of Khmelnytskyi Oblast Military Administration, has reported explosions and that the air defence system was in operation in the oblast.

Source: Khmelnytskyi Oblast Military Administration citing Tiurin

Quote: "Explosions are heard in the Khmelnytskyi Oblast.

The air defence forces are responding."

