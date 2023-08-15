Russians conduct covert mobilisation in Starobilsk – General Staff report

Russian forces have forced all men at state-owned enterprises to undergo a medical examination and register for military service in occupied Starobilsk.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, information as of 06:00 on 15 August

Quote: "The enemy continues to carry out covert mobilisation in the temporarily occupied territories to replenish large-scale losses in manpower.

In particular, the occupying pseudo-authorities have obliged all men at state-owned enterprises to undergo a medical examination and register for military service in the city of Starobilsk, Luhansk Oblast."

Details: Russian forces launched a missile-air strike on the territory of Ukraine, using eight Kalibr missiles and 15 Shahed-136/131 Iranian attack drones in Odesa Oblast over the course of the past 24 hours.

All Kalibr missiles and UAVs were destroyed due to successful combat operations by Ukrainian air defence personnel and assets.

The Russians launched 14 missile and 72 air strikes, and deployed multiple-launch rocket systems to attack the positions of Ukrainian troops and settlements 63 times. Unfortunately, the Russian terrorist attacks have resulted in civilian fatalities and injuries. Residential buildings, a shopping centre, student accommodation, kindergartens, schools and other civil infrastructure have been destroyed and damaged.

More than 15 combat clashes occurred during the past 24 hours.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, Russian forces carried out airstrikes in the area of Pavlivka and Stepne (Sumy Oblast). More than 25 settlements came under Russian mortar and artillery fire.

On the Kupiansk front, the Russians launched airstrikes in the areas of Ivanivka, Zahryzove, (Kharkiv Oblast), and Stelmakhivka (Luhansk Oblast). Russian artillery and mortar attacks hit more than 15 settlements.

On the Lyman front, Russian forces carried out airstrikes in the areas of Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast) and Spirne (Donetsk Oblast). More than 25 settlements were hit by Russian artillery fire.

On the Bakhmut front, the Russians carried out airstrikes in the areas of Vasiukivka and Klishchiivka (Donetsk Oblast). More than 25 settlements were affected by Russian artillery shelling.

On the Avdiivka front, Russian forces carried out an air strike near Avdiivka. The settlements of Keramik, Avdiivka, Sieverne, Pervomaiske, Nevelske (Donetsk Oblast) were hit by artillery fire.

On the Marinka front, the Ukrainian defence forces continue to hold back the Russian troops’ offensive near Marinka and Krasnohorivka (Donetsk Oblast). The Russians launched an airstrike near Krasnohorivka and Novomykhailivka (Donetsk Oblast). More than 10 settlements were hit by artillery fire.

On the Shakhtarsk front, Russian forces carried out airstrikes near Velyka Novosilka, Blahodatne, Makarivka, and Urozhaine (Donetsk Oblast). More than 10 settlements were hit by artillery fire.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, the Russians carried out an airstrike near Novodanylivka (Zaporizhzhia Oblast). More than 20 settlements were damaged by Russian artillery shelling.

On the Kherson front, the Russians launched an airstrike near Olhivka (Kherson Oblast). More than 20 settlements were hit by Russian artillery fire.

The Defence Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct an offensive operation on the Melitopol and Berdiansk fronts, consolidating their positions on ground previously gained and carrying out counter-battery operations.

The Moscow regime continues the illegal integration of the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine into its social and political space, the General Staff reports. In particular, the Russian occupation administration has organised the educational system based on the Russian curriculum, opening a school in Bekhtery (Kherson Oblast), where children from the settlements of Obloi, Tendrivske, Zburivka and Novochornomoria are obliged to study. The Russians are threatening parents with liability under the (Russian) Code of Administrative Offences for absenteeism in order to force them to send their children to study at schools following the Russian curriculum.

The Air Force of the Defence Forces of Ukraine struck a command post, launched seven strikes on the areas where personnel, weapons and military equipment were concentrated, and three strikes on Russian anti-aircraft missile systems over the course of the past 24 hours.

Ukrainian defenders also destroyed a Russian Ka-52 attack helicopter.

Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery struck two clusters of Russian personnel, weapons and military equipment, three artillery pieces at their firing positions and one electronic warfare station.

