Latvian security services uncover calls to join Wagner Group

The Latvian State Security Service (SSS) has tracked down certain internet-based direct and indirect calls for people to join the Russian Wagner Private Military Company (PMC).

Source: SSS, as reported by European Pravda, citing Latvian news website Delfi

Details: The Latvian SSS provided no further comments. Representatives of the security service merely specified that no public advertising of the group had been found in Latvia so far.

The SSS also stressed that citizens and non-citizens of Latvia are prohibited from serving in another state's armed forces or military organisations posing a threat to the country’s national security.

Violation of this ban is punishable by up to four years of imprisonment.

The SSS is urging Latvian citizens to report any propaganda materials they see or other attempts to recruit Latvians into the Wagner PMC.

