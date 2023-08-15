All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Latvian security services uncover calls to join Wagner Group

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 15 August 2023, 12:25
Latvian security services uncover calls to join Wagner Group
PHOTO: PIXABAY

The Latvian State Security Service (SSS) has tracked down certain internet-based direct and indirect calls for people to join the Russian Wagner Private Military Company (PMC).

Source: SSS, as reported by European Pravda, citing Latvian news website Delfi

Details: The Latvian SSS provided no further comments. Representatives of the security service merely specified that no public advertising of the group had been found in Latvia so far.

The SSS also stressed that citizens and non-citizens of Latvia are prohibited from serving in another state's armed forces or military organisations posing a threat to the country’s national security.

Violation of this ban is punishable by up to four years of imprisonment.

The SSS is urging Latvian citizens to report any propaganda materials they see or other attempts to recruit Latvians into the Wagner PMC.

Background:

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: