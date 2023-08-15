Russians prepare to evacuate in case of accident on Kursk NPP, provocation is possible

The Russians are training to evacuate in case an accident occurred at the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant (KNPP) in Russia. They are planning a provocation, the National Resistance Center of Ukraine states.

Source: National Resistance Center (NRC) of Ukraine with reference to the information obtained by the underground resistance in Kursk Oblast

Details: Russian citizens in Kursk Oblast are preparing for evacuation from the zone of radioactive contamination in case of an accident at the KNPP. Local authorities were tasked with creating a transport register. The National Resistance Center got ahold of documents corroborating this information.

Anywhere from 21,000 to 57,000 people are planned to be evacuated, even though the population of Kursk Oblast is over a million people with 435,000 people residing in the city of Kursk. The NRC reports that it is a sign of "exclusivity" of those 5% who "are on the list".

Advertisement:

Mainly, people from Kursk and the outskirts to the north of Kursk Oblast are to be evacuated to the settlements of Zheleznogorskiy, Bolshoe Soldatskoe, Shchigry, Gorshechnoe.

Quote: "Note that the Defense Forces of Ukraine operate exclusively on the territory of Ukraine and do not plan any attacks on nuclear power plants. This provocation is necessary for the Russians themselves to divert the world’s attention from the seizure of the [Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant]."

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!