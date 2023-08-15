Hour-long air-raid warning issued throughout Ukraine after MiG jets take off in Russia

Air-raid warnings were issued all over Ukraine on 15 August after MiG jets that can carry Kinzhal missiles took off from Russia.

Source: map of air-raid warnings in Ukraine; Ukraine’s Air Force on Telegram

Quote from Ukraine’s Air Force: "Attention! Enemy MiG-31 jets took off from the Savasleyka airfield!"

Updated: An all-clear was given at 16:15.

