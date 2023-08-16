Russians unsuccessfully tried to regain lost position near Urozhaine

The Russians tried to regain their lost position near the settlement of Urozhaine yesterday (15 August), but were unsuccessful.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, information as of 06:00 on 16 August

Quote: "The Russian Federation launched another air strike on Ukraine last night [15-16 August – ed.], using Iranian-made Shahed-136/131 attack drones. Information on the aftermath of this terrorist attack is currently being established."

Details: Over the past day, Russian occupiers attacked the territory of Ukraine with air- and sea-launched missiles.

In total, at least 28 cruise missiles of various types were launched: 4 Kh-22 cruise missiles, 20 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles and 4 Kalibr cruise missiles.

Air defences destroyed 16 Kh-101/Kh-555 and Kalibr cruise missiles. In addition, at least 8 launches of S-300 and S-400 anti-aircraft guided missiles were recorded in Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.

In total, the Russians launched 42 missile and 56 air strikes over the past day, and fired 36 times from MLRSs at Ukrainian troops' positions and populated areas. Unfortunately, Russian terrorist attacks have resulted in civilian casualties, including children. Residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed.

There were about 30 combat clashes over the past day.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, the occupiers launched air strikes near Atynske, Yastrubyne and Pavlivka in Sumy Oblast. They fired using mortars and artillery on more than 30 settlements.

On the Kupiansk front, the Russians conducted unsuccessful offensive operations in the areas southeast of Vilshany and east of Petropavlivka in Kharkiv Oblast. They carried out air strikes in the areas of Ivanivka, Zahryzove, Vilshany in Kharkiv Oblast and Stelmakhivka in Luhansk Oblast. The settlements of Kupiansk, Pishchane and Cherneshchyna in Kharkiv Oblast came under artillery and mortar fire.

On the Lyman front, the occupiers conducted airstrikes in the areas of Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast and Siversk, Spirne, Vesele in Donetsk Oblast. The settlements of Kolodiazi and Siversk in the Donetsk region came under Russian artillery fire.

On the Bakhmut front, the Russians launched airstrikes in the areas of Vasiukivka, Klishchiivka, Andriivka and Pivnichne, Donetsk Oblast. More than 15 settlements suffered from Russian artillery shelling.

On the Avdiivka front, the occupiers conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the area south of Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast. They carried out airstrikes in the areas of Avdiivka and Nevelske. Over 10 settlements came under artillery fire.

On the Marinka front, Ukrainian defence forces continue to hold back the Russian offensive in the area of Marinka and Krasnohorivka in Donetsk Oblast. The Russians launched an airstrike in the area of Krasnohorivka, Donetsk Oblast. More than 10 settlements came under artillery fire.

On the Shakhtarsk front, the occupiers made unsuccessful attempts to regain lost ground near Urozhaine, Donetsk Oblast. They carried out airstrikes in the areas of Velyka Novosilka, Makarivka, Staromaiorske and Urozhaine in Donetsk Oblast. More than 10 settlements came under artillery fire.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, the Russians carried out air strikes in the areas of Omelnyk, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka and Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. More than 25 settlements suffered from Russian artillery shelling.

On the Kherson front, the occupiers conducted air strikes in the areas of Mykolaivka and Sadove in Kherson Oblast. Settlements such as Poniativka, Kherson, Novodmytrivka in Kherson Oblast and Ochakiv in Mykolaiv Oblast came under artillery fire.

At the same time, the Ukrainian Defence Forces continue to conduct offensive operations on the Melitopol and Berdiansk fronts, consolidating their positions and conducting counter-battery operations.

Over the past day, the Air Force of the Ukrainian Defence Forces carried out seven strikes on areas where the occupiers’ personnel, weapons and military equipment were concentrated.

Over the past day, units of Rocket Forces and Artillery destroyed four artillery systems at their firing positions, one anti-aircraft missile system and another important target.

