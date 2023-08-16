First civilian ship passes through temporary corridor

The first merchant vessel within the framework of the temporary corridor has left the ports of Odesa and is heading for the Bosphorus.

Source: Oleksandr Kubrakov, Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction of Ukraine and Minister for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development.

Quote: "The container ship JOSEPH SCHULTE (Hong Kong flag) has left the port of Odesa and is proceeding through the temporary corridor established for civilian vessels to/from the Black Sea ports of Ukraine."

Kubrakov says that the container ship has been in the port of Odesa since 23 February 2022, left the Vorontsov Lighthouse and is heading for the Bosporus. It is carrying more than 30,000 tonnes of cargo (2,114 containers), including food products.

"The corridor will be primarily used to evacuate ships that were in the Ukrainian ports of Chornomorsk, Odesa and Pivdennyi at the time of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation," the message reads.

Background:

Ukraine has opened registration for merchant vessels and their owners to travel on temporary routes from/to the ports of Odesa.

Ukraine has announced temporary corridors in the Black Sea for merchant vessels heading to and from Ukrainian ports.

The last ship carrying Ukrainian food left the port of Odesa on 16 July.

Russia unilaterally withdrew from the Black Sea grain deal on 17 July, and after that repeatedly attacked the port's grain infrastructure.

