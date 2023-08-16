All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians attacked Kherson city centre and oblast, wounding five

Tetiana LozovenkoWednesday, 16 August 2023, 12:50
Russians attacked Kherson city centre and oblast, wounding five
explosion. Stock photo: DEPOSITPHOTOS

On Wednesday morning, Russian forces hit tbe downtown Kherson and the namesake oblast. Three people were wounded in the city itself, and two more in the oblast. Another two residents of local villages were injured during the nightime attack.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of the Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: The Kherson Oblast Military Administration is asking people not to go outside. An air-raid warning has been issued.

Update: Prokudin reported that the Russians hit an educational facility and a hospital. Three civilians were injured.

Advertisement:

Quote: "One of the victims is a patient of the medical institution. A 55-year-old man was undergoing treatment for an ischaemic stroke. His chest was injured as a result of the attack." 

More details: The Russians also attacked a 45-year-old man working in the field in the settlement of Zelenivka. He was hospitalised with a leg injury. 

In Khreshchenivka, a 60-year-old man received head injuries. He is receiving medical assistance. 

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

In addition, at midnight, the Russian army attacked Mykilske. A married couple, a 60-year-old woman and a 63-year-old man, suffered moderate injuries at home. They are currently in hospital.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine agrees to a "hybrid tribunal" for Russia, albeit with nuances

Alexei Navalny's associates show Putin's superyacht, which avoided arrest and bypassed sanctions

Ukraine confiscates property of Belarusian Defence Ministry

Erdoğan to go to Russia for meeting with Putin

Ukraine will liberate Crimea by military means if Russia does withdraw from it – Security Council Secretary

Security guarantees: Luxembourg joins G7 declaration on Ukraine

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:18
photoNew Ambassador of Slovenia starts work in Ukraine
23:26
Czechia seizes assets of Russian Tactical Missiles Corporation CEO
23:11
Danish filmmaker Lars von Trier speaks up in support of Russians: "Russian lives matter also"
22:57
photoDutch Defence Minister brings F-16 model to Ukraine
22:19
photoRussians attack Donetsk Oblast with artillery in evening, killing three
21:58
Ukrainians disperse forces during counteroffensive, change of tactic needed – NYT
20:55
Ukraine agrees to a "hybrid tribunal" for Russia, albeit with nuances
20:41
Zelenskyy on results of his visits: There will be planes, additional armoured vehicles, air defences will be strengthened
20:25
Russians use Chinese vehicles to build defensive lines in occupied territories – WSJ
20:17
War is dynamic, Ukraine continues to reclaim territories – White House
All News
Advertisement: