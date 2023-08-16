Russians attacked Kherson city centre and oblast, wounding five

On Wednesday morning, Russian forces hit tbe downtown Kherson and the namesake oblast. Three people were wounded in the city itself, and two more in the oblast. Another two residents of local villages were injured during the nightime attack.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of the Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: The Kherson Oblast Military Administration is asking people not to go outside. An air-raid warning has been issued.

Update: Prokudin reported that the Russians hit an educational facility and a hospital. Three civilians were injured.

Quote: "One of the victims is a patient of the medical institution. A 55-year-old man was undergoing treatment for an ischaemic stroke. His chest was injured as a result of the attack."

More details: The Russians also attacked a 45-year-old man working in the field in the settlement of Zelenivka. He was hospitalised with a leg injury.

In Khreshchenivka, a 60-year-old man received head injuries. He is receiving medical assistance.

In addition, at midnight, the Russian army attacked Mykilske. A married couple, a 60-year-old woman and a 63-year-old man, suffered moderate injuries at home. They are currently in hospital.

