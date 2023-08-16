All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Several hundred archaeological finds discovered on Khortytsia after destruction of Kakhovka HPP

Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 16 August 2023, 12:12

Several hundred new archaeological pieces were found on the territory of the Khortytsia National Reserve. They were discovered due to a sharp drop in the water level on the island's coastline, which occurred after the Russians blew up the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP).

This is the first time in 70 years that parts of the territory that were under the waters of Dnipro have been discovered, the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine reports. Therefore, the reserve's staff inspects Khortytsia every day and conducts raids in emergency areas to preserve the monuments they find after the water level dropped.

"The coastline of Khortytsia Island is rich in historical and archaeological monuments, but some of them are in disrepair and require urgent rescue and preventive work," the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy noted.

 
 A fragment of a glass bomb
Photo: Khortytsia National Reserve

In total, several hundred archaeological pieces made of metal, ceramics and wood, as well as more than a thousand fragments of ceramic products, were discovered during this period. The finds include ceramics dating from the Eneolithic period (6000-5000 BC) to the 19th century; flint hunting tools; metal coins; mediaeval bottles and glass bombs.

 
Lead bullets of the Cossack era
Photo: Khortytsia National Reserve

The specialists of the reserve carry out desk-based processing of each find and enter them into a field description, which will later be used to compile an archaeological report. Archaeological research, both invasive and non-invasive, is also underway with the finds from Khortytsia, as well as their digitalisation.

 
New archaeological finds discovered in Khortytsia
Photo: Khortytsia National Reserve

At the end of June, a possibly more than 1,000-year-old oak log boat made from a single oak trunk, almost seven metres long, was found on Khortytsia. It was discovered by the reserve's employees when they were exploring a section of the coastal zone that had become drained after the Kakhovka HPP was blown up. Despite its serious damage, the boat is to be museumified.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: