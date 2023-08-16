Several hundred archaeological finds discovered on Khortytsia after destruction of Kakhovka HPP

Several hundred new archaeological pieces were found on the territory of the Khortytsia National Reserve. They were discovered due to a sharp drop in the water level on the island's coastline, which occurred after the Russians blew up the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP).

This is the first time in 70 years that parts of the territory that were under the waters of Dnipro have been discovered, the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine reports. Therefore, the reserve's staff inspects Khortytsia every day and conducts raids in emergency areas to preserve the monuments they find after the water level dropped.

"The coastline of Khortytsia Island is rich in historical and archaeological monuments, but some of them are in disrepair and require urgent rescue and preventive work," the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy noted.

A fragment of a glass bomb Photo: Khortytsia National Reserve

In total, several hundred archaeological pieces made of metal, ceramics and wood, as well as more than a thousand fragments of ceramic products, were discovered during this period. The finds include ceramics dating from the Eneolithic period (6000-5000 BC) to the 19th century; flint hunting tools; metal coins; mediaeval bottles and glass bombs.

Lead bullets of the Cossack era Photo: Khortytsia National Reserve

The specialists of the reserve carry out desk-based processing of each find and enter them into a field description, which will later be used to compile an archaeological report. Archaeological research, both invasive and non-invasive, is also underway with the finds from Khortytsia, as well as their digitalisation.

New archaeological finds discovered in Khortytsia Photo: Khortytsia National Reserve

At the end of June, a possibly more than 1,000-year-old oak log boat made from a single oak trunk, almost seven metres long, was found on Khortytsia. It was discovered by the reserve's employees when they were exploring a section of the coastal zone that had become drained after the Kakhovka HPP was blown up. Despite its serious damage, the boat is to be museumified.

