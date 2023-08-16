All Sections
Russian Defence Ministry scares Russians with tales of arthropods and hantaviruses in Ukraine

Tetiana LozovenkoWednesday, 16 August 2023, 12:31
Russian Defence Ministry scares Russians with tales of arthropods and hantaviruses in Ukraine
Rickettsiaceae. Photo: Science Photo Library

The Russian Defence Ministry tells Russians how the United States is experimenting with arthropods, hantaviruses and Crimean-Congo haemorrhagic fever to develop biological weapons in Ukraine.

Source: Russian Interfax with reference to Igor Kirillov, the head of the Troops of Radiological, Chemical and Biological Defence of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation at a briefing; Rossiyskaya Gazeta; Izvestia.

Quote: "Representatives of the Institute [of infectious diseases of the US Army – ed.] actively conducted [in Ukraine – ed.] projects codenamed UP-1 and UP-8. 

Within the framework of these projects, the possibility of using arthropods for the spread of Rickettsiaceae [a genus of bacteria – ed.], tick-borne meningoencephalitis virus, as well as pathogens of Crimean-Congo haemorrhagic fever and hantaviruses was studied."

Details: This is not the first time Kirillov made such statements. In March 2022, he claimed that the UP-1 project to study Rickettsiaceae and tick-borne meningoencephalitis virus in arthropods was deployed in northwest Ukraine.

Kirillov spoke about the Crimean-Congo haemorrhagic fever in July last year, saying that Germany allegedly conducted "screenings of the susceptibility of the local population to the Congo-Crimean haemorrhagic fever to identify new regional genotypes of the virus in Ukraine."

Quote: "The projects of the US military department [in different countries – ed.] are aimed primarily at studying potential agents of biological weapons – anthrax, tularemia, coronaviruses, as well as pathogens of economically significant infections – pathogenic avian influenza, African swine fever virus."

More details: Earlier, Kirillov stated that during the UP-2 project, the United States allegedly introduced a system for remote monitoring of the incidence of anthrax and tularemia at "Ukrainian bio-facilities".

Advertisement: