Aleksandr Zelenskyy, a member of the local city council, has been the centre of attention in Smolensk Oblast in the Russian Federation. The United Russia party has nominated him for the regional duma elections.

Details: During the governor's meeting with voters, an elderly man attending drew attention to the presence of a candidate named Zelenskyy on the lists.

He said this coincidence was "insulting to those taking part in the ‘special military operation’ and to patriots". ["Special military operation" is what Russians call the war in Ukraine – ed.] The disgruntled voter said that the candidate should either be removed or change his surname.

The regional branch of United Russia stated that a person’s last name cannot constitute grounds for removing them from an election, and the city council member is not responsible for his namesake.

