Main manufacturer of missiles of Russia and his son-in-law get under sanctions from Czech Republic

The Czech government has implemented sanctions against Boris Obnosov, CEO of the Russian corporation Tactical Missile Armament. Russia attacks Ukraine with the developments of this corporation.

Source: European Pravda

Details: According to the updated sanctions list published on the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic, the sanctions concern Obnosov himself as well as his daughter Olga Zorikova and her husband Rostislav.

Rostislav Zorikov has been a permanent resident of the Czech Republic at least since June 2020 and owns real estate in the urban area worth over CZK 100 million. Earlier this year, he was spotted in Prague.

"The Russian oligarch who is behind the manufacturing of the missiles that kill innocent Ukrainians must be held accountable. Exactly like those who are enjoying luxury in the Czech Republic thanks to the money earned by trading death," commented Jan Lipavský, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic.

Boris Obnosov is the CEO of the Russian state holding company Tactical Missiles Corporation (KTRV), which produces armament systems and supplies the Armed Forces of Russia with them.

The Czech government reported that the Zorikovs have personally benefited from their connections with Obnosov. They own and use elite real estate and cars in the Czech Republic. Moreover, Olga Zorikova owns 20% of KTRV’s stocks.

Background:

Back in November 2022, the Czech Republic announced its intention to compile its own list of individuals who support Putin’s regime in addition to the sanctions list approved by the EU.

At the end of April, the Czech government included Moscow's Patriarch Kirill. In addition, a month and a half ago, Czechia added a Russian businessman, Vladimir Yevtushenko, and his son, Felix Yevtushenko.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine.