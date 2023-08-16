All Sections
US imposes sanctions on companies involved in Russia-North Korea arms trade

European PravdaWednesday, 16 August 2023, 19:30

On Wednesday, the US Treasury Department announced sanctions against three companies from Kazakhstan, Russia and Slovakia that facilitate the arms trade between Moscow and Pyongyang.

Source: US Treasury Department's statement, as European Pravda quotes

Details: Sanctions were imposed against Defense Engineering from Kazakhstan, Verus from Russia and Versor from Slovakia. All of them are related to a Slovakian citizen, Ashot Mkrtychev, against whom the US imposed restrictions back in March.

Mkrtychev, as the US Treasury noted at the time, conducted negotiations with officials of the DPRK and Russia, agreeing on the transfer of more than two dozen types of weapons and ammunition to Russia in exchange for a number of goods, including raw materials and goods, to North Korea.

The sanctioned companies are allegedly part of the network through which Mkrtychev planned to supply North Korean weapons to Russia.

North Korea is seeking closer ties with the Kremlin and supported Moscow after its invasion of Ukraine last year, blaming "hegemonic policies" and the "arrogance" of the US and the West.

In June, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un promised to "hold hands" with Russian President Vladimir Putin and enhance strategic cooperation for the sake of a common goal: building a powerful country.

Advertisement: