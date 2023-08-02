All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy: Poland is Europe's shield together with us, and there cannot be a single crack on this shield

Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 2 August 2023, 00:42
Zelenskyy: Poland is Europe's shield together with us, and there cannot be a single crack on this shield
VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY. PHOTO: PRESIDENT’S OFFICE

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said Ukraine highly values Poland's historical support and will not allow "any political instants" to ruin relations between Ukrainians and Poles.

Source: Zelenskyy on Twitter

Quote: "Ukraine is fighting for its freedom and the freedom of the whole of Europe, and we are grateful to every nation that helps. We greatly appreciate the historical support of Poland, which together with us has become a real shield of Europe from sea to sea. And there cannot be a single crack in this shield.

We will not allow any political instants to spoil the relations between the Ukrainian and Polish peoples, and emotions should definitely cool down. The freedom and well-being of our nations, the values of our Europe and the victory over the common Russian enemy are above all."

Background:

  • On Tuesday, 1 August, the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Polish ambassador after statements by Marcin Przydacz, the Secretary of State in the Chancellery of the President of Poland.
  • In an interview with Polish media, Marcin Przydacz mentioned that Ukraine had received significant support from Poland, and it was time for Ukraine to start appreciating the role Poland has played for it in recent months and years.
  • The relevant statements of the Polish official were made in the context of the situation concerning the blocking the export of Ukrainian grain through Poland.
  • The Ukrainian President's Office called groundless a Polish official's claims that Kyiv does not sufficiently appreciate the assistance provided by Poland.
  • Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki condemned Kyiv's decision to summon the Polish ambassador to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs due to a statement by Marcin Przydacz, the representative of the Polish President’s Office, noting that "such mistakes should not be made".

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron! 

Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
00:15
GDP up, inflation down – IMF head praises Ukraine's progress at meeting with Zelenskyy
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: