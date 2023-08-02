Zelenskyy: Poland is Europe's shield together with us, and there cannot be a single crack on this shield

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said Ukraine highly values Poland's historical support and will not allow "any political instants" to ruin relations between Ukrainians and Poles.

Source: Zelenskyy on Twitter

Quote: "Ukraine is fighting for its freedom and the freedom of the whole of Europe, and we are grateful to every nation that helps. We greatly appreciate the historical support of Poland, which together with us has become a real shield of Europe from sea to sea. And there cannot be a single crack in this shield.

The nations of Europe know that the freedom of each individual is strongest when it is the common freedom of all. In Europe, we know how to unite and defend our values side by side, regardless of any seasons and moods, political trends, or personal ambitions. But now we see… Advertisement: — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) August 1, 2023

We will not allow any political instants to spoil the relations between the Ukrainian and Polish peoples, and emotions should definitely cool down. The freedom and well-being of our nations, the values of our Europe and the victory over the common Russian enemy are above all."

Background:

On Tuesday, 1 August, the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Polish ambassador after statements by Marcin Przydacz, the Secretary of State in the Chancellery of the President of Poland.

In an interview with Polish media, Marcin Przydacz mentioned that Ukraine had received significant support from Poland, and it was time for Ukraine to start appreciating the role Poland has played for it in recent months and years.

The relevant statements of the Polish official were made in the context of the situation concerning the blocking the export of Ukrainian grain through Poland.

The Ukrainian President's Office called groundless a Polish official's claims that Kyiv does not sufficiently appreciate the assistance provided by Poland.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki condemned Kyiv's decision to summon the Polish ambassador to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs due to a statement by Marcin Przydacz, the representative of the Polish President’s Office, noting that "such mistakes should not be made".

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!