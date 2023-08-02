All Sections
World must react when Russia strikes grain – Zelenskyy

Alona MazurenkoWednesday, 2 August 2023, 09:27
World must react when Russia strikes grain – Zelenskyy
VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY. PHOTO BY PRESIDENT’S OFFICE

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called on the international community to respond to Russian attacks on Ukrainian grain elevators.

Source: Zelenskyy on Telegram

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Another night of war, another night of work for our heroic air defence units. We are defending ourselves to the maximum of our capabilities. We shot down a lot of Shaheds drones.

Fortunately, there were no casualties. Unfortunately, there is damage. The most significant ones are in the south of the country.

Russian terrorists have once again attacked ports, grain and global food security. All our operational services worked efficiently. The world must respond. When civilian ports are targeted, when terrorists deliberately destroy even grain elevators, it is a threat to everyone on all continents. Russia can and must be stopped."

Background

  • The Russians attacked the port and industrial infrastructure facilities in the south of Odesa Oblast on the night of 1-2 August with attack drones. Fires broke out and a grain elevator was damaged there.
  • In total, the Air Force shot down 23 Russian Shahed kamikaze drones on the night of 1-2 August, however, some of the drones hit port infrastructure facilities in Odesa Oblast.

