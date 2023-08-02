All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


World must react when Russia strikes grain – Zelenskyy

Alona MazurenkoWednesday, 2 August 2023, 09:27
World must react when Russia strikes grain – Zelenskyy
VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY. PHOTO BY PRESIDENT’S OFFICE

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called on the international community to respond to Russian attacks on Ukrainian grain elevators.

Source: Zelenskyy on Telegram

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Another night of war, another night of work for our heroic air defence units. We are defending ourselves to the maximum of our capabilities. We shot down a lot of Shaheds drones.

Fortunately, there were no casualties. Unfortunately, there is damage. The most significant ones are in the south of the country.

Advertisement:

Russian terrorists have once again attacked ports, grain and global food security. All our operational services worked efficiently. The world must respond. When civilian ports are targeted, when terrorists deliberately destroy even grain elevators, it is a threat to everyone on all continents. Russia can and must be stopped."

Background

  • The Russians attacked the port and industrial infrastructure facilities in the south of Odesa Oblast on the night of 1-2 August with attack drones. Fires broke out and a grain elevator was damaged there.
  • In total, the Air Force shot down 23 Russian Shahed kamikaze drones on the night of 1-2 August, however, some of the drones hit port infrastructure facilities in Odesa Oblast.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Advertisement:

Ukraine announces temporary corridors for merchant ships in Black Sea

No one is included in register of oligarchs yet – National Security Council Secretary

Another pro-Russian businessman Medvedchuk's accomplice who was preparing coup sentenced to imprisonment

photo, videoExplosions in Domodedovo, Russia, large-scale fire breaks out

video, photo, updatedRussians strike residential area in Zaporizhzhia, two civilians killed

photoPlant in Moscow Oblast that suffered from explosion participated in development of next generation bomber

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:14
Almost 90 Ukrainian companies cooperating with Russian military-industrial complex have not yet been confiscated
16:40
Finnish Foreign Minister: Important to not put any pressure on Ukraine from any side
16:20
Estonia to send a batch of small arms and ammunition to Ukraine
15:41
Fire breaks out at Belarus' Mazyr refinery, week after Ukraine's Security Service warning
15:15
How Serbia creates threats for Ukraine amid declarations of friendly relations
15:12
Russian forces burn bodies of their fallen soldiers near Melitopol in southern Ukraine
15:01
photoOrganiser of Megamarch in traditional Ukrainian clothing dies in war
14:53
Ukraine's Foreign Minister: Talks with Russia possible after its troops leave Ukraine, but not with Putin
14:48
Ukraine announces temporary corridors for merchant ships in Black Sea
14:30
Secretary on why Security Council noticed Moscow Patriarchate Ukrainian Orthodox Church only after invasion: "It crossed the line"
All News
Advertisement: