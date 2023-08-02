All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians attack infrastructure in south Odesa Oblast at night damaging grain elevator

Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 2 August 2023, 06:26
Russians attack infrastructure in south Odesa Oblast at night damaging grain elevator
A FIRE. STOCK PHOTO: STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE OF UKRAINE

The Russians attacked the port and industrial infrastructure facilities in the south of Odesa Oblast on the night of 1-2 August with attack drones. Fires broke out and a grain elevator was damaged there.

Source: Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram 

Quote: "At night, the enemy aimed attack UAVs at the south of Odesa Oblast.

As a result of the attack, fires broke out at the oblast’s port and industrial infrastructure facilities and a grain elevator was damaged. All relevant services are responding at the scene."

Details: Kiper also said that as of 05:30, there were no reports of casualties.

Background: On the night of 1-2 August, Russian invaders attacked the south of Odesa Oblast with attack drones. 

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron! 

Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
00:15
GDP up, inflation down – IMF head praises Ukraine's progress at meeting with Zelenskyy
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: