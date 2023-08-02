Russians attack infrastructure in south Odesa Oblast at night damaging grain elevator

The Russians attacked the port and industrial infrastructure facilities in the south of Odesa Oblast on the night of 1-2 August with attack drones. Fires broke out and a grain elevator was damaged there.

Source: Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "At night, the enemy aimed attack UAVs at the south of Odesa Oblast.

As a result of the attack, fires broke out at the oblast’s port and industrial infrastructure facilities and a grain elevator was damaged. All relevant services are responding at the scene."

Details: Kiper also said that as of 05:30, there were no reports of casualties.

Background: On the night of 1-2 August, Russian invaders attacked the south of Odesa Oblast with attack drones.

