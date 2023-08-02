All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Air Force downs 23 Shahed drones overnight

Alona MazurenkoWednesday, 2 August 2023, 09:04
Air Force downs 23 Shahed drones overnight

The Air Force shot down 23 Shahed kamikaze drones launched by Russian occupiers across Ukraine on the night of 1-2 August, although some of the drones hit port infrastructure facilities in Odesa Oblast.

Source: Air Force of Ukraine

Quote: "Russian occupation forces attacked Ukraine with Iranian-made Shahed-136/131 attack drones on the night of 1-2 August 2023.

The Shahed drones were launched from three directions – Kursk (Russia), Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russia) and Chauda (Crimea).

The Air Force, in cooperation with air defence units from other components of the Ukrainian Defence Forces, destroyed 23 attack UAVs."

Details: It is reported that most of the drones were destroyed in Kyiv and Odesa oblasts.

However, unfortunately, some of the drones launched by the Russians hit port infrastructure facilities in Odesa Oblast. The local administration will report on the aftermath of the strike soon.

Background:

Ukrainian air defence forces shot down all Russian attack drones that attacked the city of Kyiv on the night of 1-2 August. In total, more than 10 drones were destroyed.

The Russians attacked the port and industrial infrastructure facilities in the south of Odesa Oblast on the night of 1-2 August with attack drones. Fires broke out and a grain elevator was damaged there.

Ukrainian Defence Forces destroyed a Russian Shahed kamikaze drone over Sumy Oblast on the night of 1-2 August.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
00:15
GDP up, inflation down – IMF head praises Ukraine's progress at meeting with Zelenskyy
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: