Air Force downs 23 Shahed drones overnight

The Air Force shot down 23 Shahed kamikaze drones launched by Russian occupiers across Ukraine on the night of 1-2 August, although some of the drones hit port infrastructure facilities in Odesa Oblast.

Source: Air Force of Ukraine

Quote: "Russian occupation forces attacked Ukraine with Iranian-made Shahed-136/131 attack drones on the night of 1-2 August 2023.

The Shahed drones were launched from three directions – Kursk (Russia), Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russia) and Chauda (Crimea).

The Air Force, in cooperation with air defence units from other components of the Ukrainian Defence Forces, destroyed 23 attack UAVs."

Details: It is reported that most of the drones were destroyed in Kyiv and Odesa oblasts.

However, unfortunately, some of the drones launched by the Russians hit port infrastructure facilities in Odesa Oblast. The local administration will report on the aftermath of the strike soon.

Background:

Ukrainian air defence forces shot down all Russian attack drones that attacked the city of Kyiv on the night of 1-2 August. In total, more than 10 drones were destroyed.

The Russians attacked the port and industrial infrastructure facilities in the south of Odesa Oblast on the night of 1-2 August with attack drones. Fires broke out and a grain elevator was damaged there.

Ukrainian Defence Forces destroyed a Russian Shahed kamikaze drone over Sumy Oblast on the night of 1-2 August.

