G7 ambassadors name steps they expect from Ukraine for investments in reconstruction

The G7 Ambassadors have named the steps and reforms expected from Ukraine, preparing for the post-war reconstruction of the country and the inflow of Western investments.

Source: European Pravda

The G7 ambassadors said that they met with Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and talked about further steps after the Conference on the reconstruction of Ukraine.

"To involve the private sector in recovery and reconstruction of Ukraine, transparency and accountability are crucial," the ambassadors emphasised.

Advertisement:

The ambassadors said that Ukraine is expected to take several steps in the anti-corruption sphere, in particular the timely appointment of a new head of the National Agency on Corruption Prevention; the restoration of the system of declaring assets and financial reporting of political parties; strengthening anti-corruption institutions, specifically the Specialized Anti-corruption Prosecution and Agency for Investigation and Management of Assets.

"We also encouraged the adoption of laws to ensure a strong and independent Anti-Monopoly Committee and to improve corporate governance of SOEs, in line with OECD guidelines," they added.

The ambassadors said they share the opinion on the need to start preparations for the conference on the reconstruction of Ukraine for 2024 in Germany.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!





