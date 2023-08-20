Unsuccessful Russian offensive on Bakhmut front – General Staff report

Russian forces once again conducted unsuccessful offensive actions on the Bakhmut front over the past day, in particular in the areas north of Bohdanivka, and north and south of Klishchiivka in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 20 August 2023

Details: During the past 24 hours, the Russians launched 5 missile attacks and 61 airstrikes, and fired 67 times from multiple-launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and settlements. Unfortunately, the Russian terrorist attacks have resulted in civilian fatalities and injuries. Residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure facilities have been destroyed.

Thirty-two combat clashes took place over the past day.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, the Russians carried out airstrikes near Stepne and Kostiantynivka in Sumy Oblast. They fired using mortars and artillery on more than 20 settlements.

On the Kupiansk front, the Russians carried out airstrikes in the areas of Kyslivka and Kotliarivka in Kharkiv Oblast. The settlements that were subjected to artillery and mortar attacks were Kucherivka, Petropavlivka, Kyslivka and Berestove in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Lyman front, the Russians carried out airstrikes in the vicinity of Bilohorivka and Serebrianka Forest in Luhansk Oblast and Terniv, Vesele and Sloviansk in Donetsk Oblast. About 15 settlements came under Russian artillery fire.

On the Bakhmut front, the Russians conducted unsuccessful offensives south of Bohdanivka and north and south of Klishchiivka in Donetsk Oblast. They carried out airstrikes near Klishchiivka, Bohdanivka and Pivnichne in Donetsk Oblast. More than 10 settlements came under Russian artillery fire.

On the Avdiivka front, the settlements of Novokalynove, Avdiivka, Sieverne, Karlivka and Pervomaiske in Donetsk Oblast were subjected to artillery attacks.

On the Marinka front, Ukrainian Defence Forces continue to hold back the Russian offensive in the area of Marinka in Donetsk Oblast. The invaders conducted an airstrike in the area of Krasnohorivka in Donetsk Oblast. The settlements of Nevelske, Krasnohorivka, Marinka, Hostre, Pobieda, Katerynivka and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast came under Russian artillery fire.

On the Shakhtarsk front, the Russians made unsuccessful attempts to regain their lost positions in the area of Urozhaine. They carried out an airstrike near Urozhaine. Vodiane, Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Zolota Nyva, Blahodatne, Staromaiorske and Urozhaine in Donetsk Oblast were subjected to artillery attacks.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, the occupiers launched airstrikes near Mala Tokmachka, Yehorivka and Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. More than 20 settlements came under Russian artillery fire.

On the Kherson front, more than 15 settlements were subjected to artillery attacks.

At the same time, the Ukrainian Defence Forces are continuing to conduct offensive operations on the Melitopol and Berdiansk fronts, consolidating their positions and conducting counter-battery operations.

Over the past day, Ukrainian Defence Forces aircraft carried out nine strikes on areas where Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment were concentrated, and one strike on their anti-aircraft missile systems.

Units from Rocket Forces and Artillery hit six artillery systems at their firing positions, three command posts and three Russian air defence systems.

