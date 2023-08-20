500 more Russians killed and 33 Russian artillery systems destroyed in Ukraine

STOCK PHOTO FROM GENERAL STAFF OF THE ARMED FORCES OF UKRAINE

The Ukrainian Armed Forces have killed 460 Russians and destroyed 33 Russian artillery systems and 11 armoured vehicles in one day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 20 August 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 257,470 (+460) personnel

4,346 (+6) tanks

8,435 (+11) armoured combat vehicles

5,245 (+33) artillery systems

717 (+3) multiple-launch rocket systems

489 (+3) air defence systems

315 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft

316 (+0) helicopters

4,304 (+22) operational-tactical UAVs

1,406 (+0) cruise missiles

18 (+0) ships/boats

7,680 (+15) vehicles and tankers

790 (+5) special vehicles and other equipment

The data is being confirmed.

