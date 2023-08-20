500 more Russians killed and 33 Russian artillery systems destroyed in Ukraine
Sunday, 20 August 2023, 08:27
The Ukrainian Armed Forces have killed 460 Russians and destroyed 33 Russian artillery systems and 11 armoured vehicles in one day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 20 August 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 257,470 (+460) personnel
- 4,346 (+6) tanks
- 8,435 (+11) armoured combat vehicles
- 5,245 (+33) artillery systems
- 717 (+3) multiple-launch rocket systems
- 489 (+3) air defence systems
- 315 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft
- 316 (+0) helicopters
- 4,304 (+22) operational-tactical UAVs
- 1,406 (+0) cruise missiles
- 18 (+0) ships/boats
- 7,680 (+15) vehicles and tankers
- 790 (+5) special vehicles and other equipment
The data is being confirmed.
