Russia under intense pressure due to drone and missile attacks on its territory – UK intelligence

UK Defence Intelligence has reported that drone and missile attacks on Russian territory, strategically important for Ukraine in the war, have grown more frequent over the last few months.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence review on Twitter, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The report says that "the leadership of Russia’s Aerospace Forces (VKS) is highly likely under intense pressure to improve the air defences over the Western Russia."

"Unmanned Aerial Vehicles are regularly hitting Moscow. In addition, there have also been increasing reports of SA-5 Gammon missiles striking Russia", UK intelligence states.

Quote: "This Soviet-era 7.5 tonne, 11-metre long weapon is retired from its air defence role in Ukraine’s inventory. However, it is now apparently being employed as a ground attack ballistic missile."

"Strikes deep inside Russia are strategically important because President Putin almost certainly invaded Ukraine on the assumption that it would have little direct effect on Russians."

More details: UK intelligence also suggests that the "pressure is likely to particularly fall on VKS Chief of Staff, Colonel-General Viktor Afzalov", while "VKS Commander-in-Chief General Sergey Surovikin remains absent, suspected to have been detained in relation to the June 2023 Wagner Group mutiny."

Background: On the night of 19-20 August, Roman Starovoit, the governor of Kursk Oblast in Russia, claimed that a Ukrainian drone had attacked Kursk railway station.

Earlier, UK Defence Intelligence reported that the Ukrainian offensive in the country's south has been successful, while the one by the Russians in Kharkiv Oblast was not.

