Russians report drone attack on Kursk railway station

A screenshot from the video of a fire at the Kursk railway station

Roman Starovoit, the governor of Russia's Kursk Oblast, has reported that a Ukrainian drone allegedly attacked a railway station in the city of Kursk.

Source: Starovoit on Telegram, Russian Telegram channels

Quote: "An attack of a Ukrainian drone on Kursk.

Preliminary reports say it hit the roof of the railway station which resulted in a fire on the roof."

Details: Starovoit reported that due to an explosion and fire, "five people have suffered minor injuries from glass fragments."

Russian Telegram channels published the video of the explosion.

