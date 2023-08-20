All Sections
Russians claim to have downed two drones over military unit in Rostov Oblast

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 20 August 2023, 09:55
google maps

The Russian occupiers claim to have shot down three drones over Rostov Oblast, two of which fell on the premises of a military unit.

Source: Vasiliy Golubev, the governor of Rostov Oblast 

Quote from Golubev: "Early in the morning, a kamikaze drone attack was attempted in our oblast.

The UAVs were successfully targeted by electronic warfare systems. Air defence was not used due to the small size of the target."

Details: Golubev said that two drones supposedly crashed on the territory of a military unit in Kamyansk, and another one fell one kilometre north of Novoshakhtinsk.

As usual, the Russians have not reported any casualties or damage.

Background: UK Defence Intelligence has stated that drone and missile attacks on Russian territory, strategically important for Ukraine in the war, have become more frequent in recent months.

Advertisement: