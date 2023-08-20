Russians attack Zolota Balka, injuring civilian

On 20 August, Russian occupiers attacked the settlement of Zolota Balka in Novooleksandrivka hromada, Kherson Oblast, injuring an elderly man (a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.).

Source: the Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Details: It is specified that Russian artillery hit the settlement about five times.

The shelling destroyed an outbuilding.

A 69-year-old man sustained light injuries and was hospitalised.

Background: At 07:00 on 20 August, Russian occupiers attacked Kupiansk, Kharkiv Oblast, wounding a man. Doctors are fighting to save his life.

