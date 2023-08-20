All Sections
Fan wearing pro-Ukraine T-shirt runs onto pitch during Women's World Cup final

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 20 August 2023, 14:16
photo: GETTY IMAGES

A fan wearing a T-shirt expressing support for Ukraine has run onto the pitch during the Women's World Cup final between Spain and England on Sunday, 20 August.

Source: Suspline Sport, Ukraine’s public broadcaster

Details: The incident took place in the 26th minute of the match. A man dressed in a T-shirt bearing the following two slogans ran onto the pitch: Stop Putler (on the front) and Free Ukraine (on the back).

Upon entering the pitch, the fan tried to approach Lauren Hamp, one of the leaders of the England team, but was stopped by stewards and taken off the field.

At the time of this writing, Spain is leading – 1:0 (updating).

