Russians bombard Kupiansk with artillery; 11 wounded

Alona MazurenkoSunday, 20 August 2023, 20:51
Russians bombard Kupiansk with artillery; 11 wounded
photo: Oleh Syniehubov

The Russians have bombarded Kupiansk, Kharkiv Oblast, twice with artillery; 11 civilians were injured, and the building of an educational institution was damaged.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Details: On the evening of 20 August, Syniehubov twice reported on the artillery shelling of Kupiansk.

At 17:12, he reported that 11 civilians were injured as a result of shelling in the centre of Kupiansk. According to Syniehubov, seven people are in serious condition, and three are in moderate condition. One person was treated at the scene.

The Russians attacked the central part of the city, destroyed and damaged five cars, and damaged  a Nova Poshta [a Ukrainian postal service – ed.] office.

At 19:44, it became known that the Russians fired artillery on Kupiansk again.

The building of an educational institution was damaged, and a fire broke out in the gymnasium.

There are also repeated strikes in the city centre. Only civilian infrastructure was damaged.

