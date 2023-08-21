All Sections
Kosovo joins declaration on Ukraine's security guarantees

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 21 August 2023, 11:01
Kosovo joins declaration on Ukraine's security guarantees
The flag of Kosovo. photo: pixabay.com

The Republic of Kosovo has joined the declaration on security guarantees for Ukraine, adopted by the G7 on the sidelines of the NATO Summit in Vilnius.

Source: European Pravda, referring to a statement by Kosovan Prime Minister Albin Kurti on Twitter

Details: Kurti shared the document and noted that "ensuring victory for Ukraine—and holding Russia's leaders accountable for their crimes—is essential to the preservation of peace and democracy".

He stressed that "Kosova stands ready to contribute to these efforts".

In a statement, Kurti said that "Russia's illegal and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine remains a threat to international peace and security" and "the toll exacted thus far – in terms of human life, economic stagnation, and environmental devastation – has been catastrophic for the Ukrainian people."

Quote from Kurti: "We salute them [the Ukrainian people – ed.] for their brave resistance in defending our shared values, including democracy, human rights and global peace and stability. And we express our deepest sympathy and condolences for their loss and suffering."

He also pointed out that "the effects of the conflict have also rippled far beyond Ukraine’s borders. In an effort to distract attention from its illegal war, Russia is attempting to destabilise the Western Balkans, with the help of its main autocratic allies in the region." 

Read more on this topic: "Security Guarantees" Pledged to Ukraine Would Leave Ukrainians Frustrated

Background

  • On 12 July, at the NATO Summit in Vilnius, the G7 countries agreed on a framework document on security guarantees for Ukraine. The leaders did not agree on the specific parameters of the security guarantees but on their framework, and specific bilateral agreements will be signed later.
  • As of now, 25 countries have joined the G7 declaration on long-term security guarantees for Ukraine.
  • In August, Ukraine began talks on security guarantees with the United States and the United Kingdom.

