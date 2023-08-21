All Sections
Danish Defence Minister: Ukraine can't strike Russia with F-16s

European PravdaMonday, 21 August 2023, 13:54

Danish Defence Minister Jakob Ellemann-Jensen has said that Ukraine can only use the F-16 fighter jets it received on its territory.

Source: Reuters, reported by European Pravda

Details: Jakob Ellemann-Jensen said that Copenhagen supplies weapons to Kyiv on the condition that it will be used in order to "drive the enemy out of the territory of Ukraine". 

"And no further than that. Those are the conditions, whether it's tanks, fighter planes or something else," Ellemann-Jensen stated.

Background

  • The day before, the Danish government promised to work on ensuring that other countries join the coalition and "make their contribution to the struggle for the freedom of Ukraine."
  • On August 20, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was in Denmark after his visit to the Netherlands.
  • Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen announced that Denmark had decided to transfer 19 F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine.
  • During a visit to the Netherlands, Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine would receive 42 F-16 fighter jets after Ukrainian pilots and engineers complete their training.

