Zelenskyy speaks in Danish parliament: All under threat if Ukraine does not prevail

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has addressed the members of the Danish Folketing [parliament – ed.], thanking them for their assistance and assuring them that Ukraine would withstand the fight against Russia thanks to their support.

Source: European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy's speech was interrupted several times by applause from members of parliament and guests.

Quote: "Now Russian evil strikes with pain and death at Ukrainian cities and villages but they openly say that Ukraine is not enough. Later, after our country, they want to carry this suffering further to Europe and to the world. And I am sure you hear it from Moscow. All of Russia’s neighbours are under threat if Ukraine does not prevail."

Advertisement:

Details: Zelenskyy said that in this case, international law would no longer be able to be resuscitated, and each of the world's democracies could become a target. However, Zelenskyy stressed that Ukraine will survive.

Quote: "When Putin ordered this invasion, he only believed in the length of his armed vehicles columns, in power of explosions of Russian missiles. He believed that cruelty is capable of rewriting the history of an entire continent. He trusted violence and that is why he is weaker."

Details: Zelenskyy listed the types of weapons that Denmark has provided to Ukraine, noting that Ukraine is going from Javelin to Patriot to F-16.

Quote: "Full-scale Russian evil is retreating now under the blows of those whom Russia has always only despised and despising them was wrong. But people are not being wrong now that they despise it, such Russia which spreads evil, which wants to change the law with violence."

More details: Zelenskyy also expressed his gratitude to Denmark for its assistance in the process of Ukraine’s recovery right now.

As part of the visit to Denmark, the Zelenskyy family is also scheduled to meet with Queen Margrethe, as well as the Crown Prince and his wife.

In the afternoon, Zelenskyy is also expected to address the public on the steps of the Folketing.

Background:

Earlier, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen announced that Denmark had decided to transfer 19 F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine.

During a visit to the Netherlands, Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine would receive 42 F-16 fighter jets after Ukrainian pilots and engineers complete training.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!