Zelenskyy meets Queen of Denmark

European PravdaMonday, 21 August 2023, 15:29

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has met Queen Margrethe II of Denmark and other members of the Danish Royal Family during his visit to Copenhagen.

Source: Office of the President of Ukraine

Details: Zelenskyy said that Ukraine values the Royal Family’s involvement in Danish and international organisations’ humanitarian efforts in Ukraine.

"The Danish Royal Family’s statements and actions in support of Ukraine and its people mean a lot to us [...] We are grateful to the people of Denmark, its government and its parliament for powerful humanitarian, financial, and military aid for Ukraine. We will always remain grateful for [Denmark’s] support and the understanding that our fight for life and freedom is met with here," Zelenskyy said.

DR, a Danish media outlet, noted that Queen Margrethe II suspended her summer vacation to meet President Zelenskyy in person. 

Background:

  • Earlier on 21 August, President Zelenskyy addressed the members of the Danish Folketing (the parliament – ed.), thanking them for their assistance and assuring them that Ukraine would withstand the fight against Russia thanks to their support.
  • Following a meeting with Zelenskyy on 20 August, Mette Frederiksen, Prime Minister of Denmark, said that Denmark would give Ukraine 19 F-16s.
  • Jakob Ellemann-Jensen, Minister of Defence of Denmark, said that Ukraine will only be able to use the F-16s on its own territory, to drive Russian forces out of Ukraine.
  • On 20 August, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said during a visit to the Netherlands that Ukraine will receive 42 F-16 fighter jets after Ukrainian pilots and engineers complete their training.

