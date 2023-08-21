All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy meets Queen of Denmark

European PravdaMonday, 21 August 2023, 15:29

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has met Queen Margrethe II of Denmark and other members of the Danish Royal Family during his visit to Copenhagen.

Source: Office of the President of Ukraine

Details: Zelenskyy said that Ukraine values the Royal Family’s involvement in Danish and international organisations’ humanitarian efforts in Ukraine.

"The Danish Royal Family’s statements and actions in support of Ukraine and its people mean a lot to us [...] We are grateful to the people of Denmark, its government and its parliament for powerful humanitarian, financial, and military aid for Ukraine. We will always remain grateful for [Denmark’s] support and the understanding that our fight for life and freedom is met with here," Zelenskyy said.

DR, a Danish media outlet, noted that Queen Margrethe II suspended her summer vacation to meet President Zelenskyy in person. 

Background:

  • Earlier on 21 August, President Zelenskyy addressed the members of the Danish Folketing (the parliament – ed.), thanking them for their assistance and assuring them that Ukraine would withstand the fight against Russia thanks to their support.
  • Following a meeting with Zelenskyy on 20 August, Mette Frederiksen, Prime Minister of Denmark, said that Denmark would give Ukraine 19 F-16s.
  • Jakob Ellemann-Jensen, Minister of Defence of Denmark, said that Ukraine will only be able to use the F-16s on its own territory, to drive Russian forces out of Ukraine.
  • On 20 August, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said during a visit to the Netherlands that Ukraine will receive 42 F-16 fighter jets after Ukrainian pilots and engineers complete their training.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Subjects: MH17MH17MH17MH17
Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
MH17
German government has not yet decided on Taurus missiles to Ukraine
Denmark reacts to Russia's criticism over F-16s to Ukraine: They should be ashamed
Danish Defence Minister: Ukraine can't strike Russia with F-16s
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
00:15
GDP up, inflation down – IMF head praises Ukraine's progress at meeting with Zelenskyy
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy PM speaks with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: